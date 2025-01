LUDLOW, Vt. – Peter Hadeka, of Peter’s Wildflower Honey, was the speaker at the Jan. 7 Ludlow Rotary meeting. Hadeka was honored as the 2018 Vermont Beekeeper of the Year for his public promotion of beekeeping. Rotarians found his discussion of the bee life cycle and their critical role in pollination  fascinating and educational.

For information on joining the Ludlow Rotary Club, contact any rotarian, or call Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479.