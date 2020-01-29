Ludlow Rotary hears about new dog park

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club featured a discussion of the newly developed dog park on West Hill at its recent luncheon meeting at DJ’s Restaurant.

Nick Miele of the Ludlow Park and Recreation and Bonnie Tucker, a member of the Dog Park Committee, discussed the creation of the park for the benefit of local residents and their canine friends. They described how the new facility will function and the manner of its operation.

They noted that that the park would cost about $20,000, half of which would come out of the town’s general fund with the remainder raised by contributions.

The park is part of Ludlow’s plans to renovate West Hill for greater recreational use.