Ludlow Rotary hears about Chester Teen Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – Lauren Ingersoll and Andrew Moore, supervising staff at the Chester Teen Center, addressed the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) at its recent weekly meeting. The Chester Teen Center is designed to support teens from the local community in a safe, fun, alcohol- and drug-free environment. The teen center is a part of the Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC), which originated in Ludlow, in 2003.

The group’s mission states that the Chester Teen Center serves youth by creating a safe space in the community for local teens to connect with each other, have fun and be creative, develop leadership skills, and have access to support and mentorship. Activities include basketball, pool, board games, homework, a Valentine’s Day Dance, and a trip to a local ski hill. Teens design and plan many of the activities. Information about the teen center, as well as BRACC, is available at www.braccvt.org, or by emailing info@braccvt.org.