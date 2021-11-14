Ludlow Rotary donates to Mountainside

LUDLOW, Vt. – The recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club featured two special events: Ludlow’s Municipal Manager’s State of the Town address and the LRC donation to Mountainside, part of the Windsor County Youth Services.

In keeping with its tradition of making awards to local community organizations that provide necessary and important services, the LRC presented a $2,000 check to Mountainside, located on Mill Street in Ludlow. Accepting the award was Jacqueline Hanlon, director of the youth shelter. The award recognized the important contribution Mountainside makes in supporting and assisting young people from troubled home situations. LRC members and District Headquarters each contributed $1,000 of the award.

Scott Murphy, Ludlow’s Municipal Manager, presented a detailed outline of recent town activities and projects plus some plans for the future. Among the subjects Murphy covered were: the recent High Street water line replacement and run-off controls; the Vail Bridge over Jewell Brook replacement starting next summer; a burst waterline in front of the Timber Inn saw a loss of 360,000 gallons of water where two pipes involved were relatively new; no progress as of yet on the rental registration proposals; a local option tax planned may be discussed in the near future; and the proposed local charter to permit the Selectboard to determine whether elections are done by Australian ballot or town meeting is in progress.