Ludlow Rotary donates lectern in memory of Martin Nitka

LUDLOW, Vt. – Just prior to the start of the Town of Ludlow Annual Meeting on March 4, Tom Ray, Ludlow Rotary Club president, and Past President Jim Rumrill, presented to the Town a new lectern in memory of longtime town moderator, Ludlow Rotarian, and respected attorney Martin Nitka, who passed away last year. Nitka was affectionately known around town as Marty.

Marty, who was involved in numerous organizations in town, including over 20 years as the treasurer of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, received the club’s Community Service Award in 2023. Rumrill recognized Marty’s appreciation and respect for local level democracy, always being careful, as town moderator, to let people have their appropriate say on matters concerning the town. He was instrumental in many of the Rotary projects that impact the community still to this day.

Tom noted that it was a pleasure to have Alice Nitka, Marty’s spouse, in attendance at the meeting. Town residents and selectmen were delighted to witness this gesture made in remembrance of the town’s beloved citizen.