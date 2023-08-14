Ludlow Rotary contributes to flood recovery

LUDLOW, Vt. – On learning of the massive flooding in central Vermont, David Sarlitto, executive director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, contacted Rotary International district governor David Saturley, offering to donate disinfecting supplies to assist in the disaster response. Early on Friday, July 28, Sarlitto and his wife Sally arrived to welcome his colleague, Rob Delemaico, as he pulled in to the Ludlow Community Center with a semi-truck load of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. These supplies are available to be picked up at the Ludlow Community Center. Other communities affected by the recent flooding are also welcome to obtain some of these supplies, as there are plenty to share. Ludlow Rotary wishes to thank all the local volunteers who helped unload the trailer.

“Unsurprisingly, many of our fellow Rotarians in the area have jumped in to help some of the many people and organizations in our communities adversely affected by the recent flooding.” With this simple, yet heartfelt summary, Tom Ray, Ludlow Rotary Club president, indicated what the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) had done to date to assist in the vast recovery effort.

Thus far, the LRC has donated $8,000 for dehumidifiers that were immediately needed by residents and businesses in the area. Following this, the LRC donated $5,000 to the Black River Action Team (BRAT) to assist that group in its recovery program cleaning the river of debris.

In addition to checking that all of its members were safe and offering assistance to those who suffered from the ravages of the flood and mud-slides, the club members participated in a “clean up” at the Timber Inn Motel.

At the request of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the LRC offered to use its charitable fund so that the Chamber’s fund-raising drive would be tax-deductible to donors. The LRC’s Facebook site became a source of helpful information.

A number of other Rotary Clubs throughout New England have already sent contributions to the LRC, as well as several area businesses and organizations in support of recovery relief.

Tom Ray indicated that much more needed to be done, noting, “While substantial aid in the form of food, supplies, money, and recovery assistance has been arriving, much more will be needed to restore the many homes, businesses, and the landscape devastated by this storm. The Rotary Club of Ludlow, Vt., has been coordinating with other civic organizations to provide relief and assistance”.

LRC treasurer Kim Lampert indicated that tax-deductible donations could be sent to the LRC’s 501(c)(3) foundation. The address is: Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund (LARCF), P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

All contributions will be directed to specific agencies providing relief to this devastating flood.