Ludlow Rotary considers playground proposal

LUDLOW, Vt. – Virtually limitless recreational opportunities exist in this mountain community, but for one glaring exception: younger children. “The town and village doesn’t have a really nice children’s playground,” said Recreation Director Nick Miele.

Speaking to members of the Ludlow Rotary Club last week, Miele outlined plans for Dorsey Park that will transform it into the “flagship” recreational facility that a resort community will be proud of.

Buoyed by recent selectboard go-ahead for a $235,000 project to rebuild Dorsey’s skateboard component, Miele identified a recent facebook survey whereby respondents asked for the inclusion of a children’s park with swings.

“Everyone wants swings,” he said, adding that fixing the children’s playground can be completed for $128,000, including the demolition of the existing, tired, playground.

Sandwiched into the triangular plot about a block off Main Street and roughly bound by Andover Street (Route 100 South), the Jewell Brook, and the iconic Green Mountain Railroad trestle that dominates the village skyline, Dorsey Park hosts a soccer field, baseball diamond, two tennis/pickleball courts, a concession stand with bathrooms, car parking, and more.

Written by Glenn Heitsmith.