Ludlow Rotary conducts Change of Gavel

LUDLOW, Vt. – As is usual for the Ludlow Rotary Club at it last meeting in June, the current president handed over the leadership of the LRC to its incoming president in an annual event known as “the changing of the gavel.” In this instance, with the lifting of previous Covid-19 restrictions, the LRC decided to combine the changing of the gavel with a summer picnic to replace the Christmas program that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Kevin Barnes, the outgoing LRC president, presented a gavel to Art Randolph, the incoming president. This annual event also gave Art the opportunity to thank Kevin for what he had accomplished in the LRC during the past year and award him a specially engraved plaque. An important step forward was announced at this session. The next LRC meeting, scheduled for July 13, would be held at DJs Restaurant.

This event was the first formal Ludlow Rotary Club meeting conducted face to face since the start of the pandemic. The special summer picnic was held at the home of Tom Harris on Lake Rescue.