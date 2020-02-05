Ludlow Rotary Club wildfire relief efforts continue

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club has committed a donation of $2,000 to donate directly to Australia Wildfire Relief. The funds will be split equally for humanitarian and wildlife efforts. Rotary has placed cash drop boxes in the following area businesses: Boot Pro, Benson’s Chevrolet, Sweet Surrender Bakery, Brewfest, People’s United Bank, Heritage Family Credit Union, Ludlow Insurance, Fletcher Memorial Library, Cota & Cota, Singleton’s, Outer Limits Brewery, and Crow’s Bakery.

It is our greatest hope that with community support we will substantially increase our donation. Many in our communities have family and friends living Down Under.

The Cavendish Town Elementary School is spearheading their own AU Relief initiatives with the selling of beaded bracelets. CTES, in partnership with Murdock’s on the Green in Proctorsville, will be hosting a special night Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4-9 p.m. A percentage of the evening’s restaurant income will be donated to CTES’s fund. In turn, CTES will be adding their funds to those of Rotary.

The Ludlow Rotary Club will commit to all funds collected being awarded to the best possible charitable organization and that 100% of the monies will help each cause. This may be a wildlife foundation, a local county fund in the most severely hit area, or to a local AU Rotary Club with feet on the ground already with an effort in place.

Although the fire is not in the news as often, please know Australia is now going into their dry season and it is predicted to be severe. There are many photos available online to see the country left barren and devastated, and of course the animals. The fires are not out and the threat is high. According to Reuters, “Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australia’s east coast, authorities said on Friday [Jan. 31, 2020].”

Please consider dropping change, cash, or a check in a box. Think of the smiles on the faces of those whose lives we improve. Such is an act of kindness and it does, “take a village” – or a community or the world.

Checks may be mailed to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. Checks must be written to “LARCF” – Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund. All donations are tax-deductible; this is Ludlow Rotary’s 501(c)(3) foundation.