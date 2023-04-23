Ludlow Rotary Club to host annual Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – For the 65th time, the Ludlow Rotary Club’s Annual Penny Sale is upon us. You do not want to miss the fun. The sale will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the Ludlow Elementary School Gym, and will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

There will be over 300 prizes on display, many of which could very well end up in your possession. You can see some of the items donated by our local businesses at the prize window on Main Street at DJ’s Restaurant. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available.

A cash raffle will conclude during the evening. Top prize is $500 cash, and you do not need to be present to win. Should you be in the building, an additional $25 will be added to the winning ticket. Raffle tickets may be purchased online at www.ludlowrotary.com.

This annual event of the Ludlow Rotary Club supports our scholarship program. Over the past two decades, we have awarded local graduating seniors over $235,000 in scholarships to pursue higher education.

The Ludlow Rotary Club is active locally and internationally. We strive to promote peace and good will. Meetings are held on Tuesdays at DJ’s in Ludlow, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. New members are welcome. Any questions, please call Kim at 802-228-4000 or Jim at 802-228-8866.

Thank you to all our local businesses, who are so generous with their donations. This event is successful due to our many businesses. Maple syrup, ski passes, garden equipment, fishing poles, cash, restaurant gift cards, and too much more to name has been donated to this event.

Whether this is your first or 65th time attending, we are looking forward to seeing you for this mud season event.