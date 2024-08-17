Ludlow Rotary Club prepares for 25th annual Duck Race

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of year when the ducks are preparing to race down the Black River in the Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race to help a local group, on Aug. 24, at 12 p.m. This year, the race proceeds will go to Lake Rescue Association of Ludlow, Vt.

The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) will be sponsoring the 25th running of this traditional event of the ducks on Saturday, Aug. 24. The sponsored ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street Bridge into the Black River, and the race to determine who the fastest duck to reach Walker Bridge will begin.

The first three ducks reaching the Walker Bridge first will be rewarding their sponsors with cash prizes of $200, $100, and $75 for the first three winners. Keeping with tradition, the last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn $25 for its sponsor, just for trying.

Naturally, to be one of the winners, sponsors need to rent their ducks by purchasing raffle tickets. Tickets are available in numerous sizes, with a discount for a “quack pack” of five ducks.

Raffle tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, M&T Bank, and Ludlow Insurance, and from any Ludlow rotarian. They are also available online at www.ludlowrotary.com.

Contact Sharon Bixby, rotarian, at 802-228-8823, with any questions.