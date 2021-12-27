Ludlow Rotary Club collecting items for Kentucky tornado victims

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Dec. 21, 2021, Ludlow Rotary Club announced efforts are underway to collect items needed for disaster relief for the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. The collection effort will last until Jan. 12, 2022.

Ludlow Rotary will be collecting items for those in Kentucky who suffered tremendous loss during the recent tornadoes. According to Kaytlin Edwards, youth service representative of the Grayson County Rotary Club and partner in this effort with the Ludlow club, needed items range from clothing to diapers to cleaning supplies.

Rotary is also collecting children’s Christmas gifts for a “Christmas in January” event, since most of the kiddos in the hardest hit areas do not have a home.

The two drop-off locations in Ludlow for those who can give supplies are Cota & Cota, 7 Main St., or Benson’s Chevrolet, 25 Pond St. Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Those wishing to make a cash donation should make checks payable to LARCF Inc. (Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc.) and mail to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please mark “KY Relief” in the memo section. LARCF Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For more information, contact Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000.