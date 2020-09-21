Ludlow Rotary cancels annual Chili Cook-off, seeks donations

LUDLOW, Vt. – “For the past 19 years, the Ludlow Rotary Club has sponsored a Chili Cook-off regardless of the weather or other worldly problems. But 2020 will see the first cancellation of the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe it is a necessary step to take to protect area residents and visitors from unnecessary exposure to the virus.”

With these words, LRC President Kevin Barnes announced the cancellation of an event that represented a major fundraiser for the club in addition to the Penny Sale earlier this year. Both of these events were major programs to raise funds for the $9,000 in scholarship funds given by the club to area high school seniors.

“We still managed to use our reserve funds to cover the scholarships this year but really need to find other source of revenue for the coming year,” added Barnes.

He indicated that the Ludlow Rotary Club would appreciate any donations people are able to make to help LRC prepare for the scholarship they will hopefully be awarding in 2021.

Donations may be sent to the Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. Direct online donations may be made through PayPal at www.ludlowrotary.com. All such donations are fully tax-deductible and will be acknowledged.

“We hope events will make it possible to continue the chili cook-off next year,” noted Mark Huntley, Chili Committee Chairman, “but our primary concern is the health and well-being of those who may have attended this event and the community in general.”