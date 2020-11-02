Ludlow Rotary awards checks to two service groups

LUDLOW, Vt. – As part of Rotary International District 7870, including all of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, the Ludlow Rotary Club secured funds for area groups that offer important services to address the Covid-19 outbreak in our area. The grants are for food for Black River Good Neighbor Services and personal protective equipment needed by local organizations.

Black River Good Neighbor Services received $2,100 through the Vermont Food Bank from the Rotary grants. An additional $2,100 was given for equipment and supplies for two entities in our service area who are on the front lines of this pandemic. Rotary donated $1,650 to the Ludlow Ambulance Service and $450 to the Gill Odd Fellows Home. Ludlow Ambulance Service will use the funds toward buying two Powered Air Purifying Respirators and the Gill Home funds will be used to buy 10 cases of face masks. Both purchases are to protect staff members against infection. The Ludlow Ambulance Service generated the balance of funding needed for the PAPRs through generous community fundraising.

In making the awards, LRC President Kevin Barnes noted the importance both groups are to the health and welfare of the surrounding communities.