Ludlow Rotary annual Duck Race cancelled

LUDLOW, Vt. – Although it is getting close to that time of year when we all root for our favorite duck, the recent flooding in Ludlow has upended the plans.

The 24th annual Duck Race sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) will not be racing down the Black River this year, because the flood of July 10 has made it unsafe and unhealthy to be in the river.

The LRC formally announced that the traditional Ralph D Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race would be cancelled this year. It will return in August of 2024. Thanks to all of those who have supported us in years past. We look forward to next year for the fun event’s return.

Ludlow Rotary meets most Tuesdays at 12 p.m., at DJ’s Restaurant. For more information about our club and projects, please join us, or talk to a local Rotarian.