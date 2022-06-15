Ludlow Rotary announces scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), in continuing with its scholarship program initiated in the 1960s, announced its 2022 awards to area graduating students wishing to pursue educational opportunities beyond high school. This program is available to all graduating high school seniors residing in LRC’s service area of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth.

Since the inception of this program, LRC has awarded over $290,000 to graduates. Selection of our recipients is based upon the following criteria: scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities, and community service. Each category is equally weighted.

The following are the scholarships being awarded to local graduates in the class of 2022, all of whom attended Green Mountain Union High School. Congratulations to all that applied and to our recipients.

Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship – $2,000

Dan was a Rotarian for over 42 years. He was a resident of Ludlow and attorney by profession. His passion for the LRC lead to the beginning of the club’s annual Penny Sale and scholarship program. Dan donated frequently to the club and, upon his passing in 1987, the LRC named its first scholarship in memory of Dan.

This year, we are pleased to award the Daniel E. Kesman Memorial Scholarship to Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish.

Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship – $2,000

Ralph became a member of the LRC in 1984. Ralph originally was a charter member of the Charlestown, N.H. club in 1947. He was known to many Ludlow residents for the local businesses he operated. He originally owned and operated a luncheon restaurant in what is now the location of DJ’s Restaurant. Ralph also owned and operated a catering and tent rental business. He passed away in 1999. The LRC named its second annual scholarship after Ralph for the variety of vocations he initiated in Ludlow. Ralph maintained a 100% membership attendance for many, many years. He was a very passionate Rotary member, serving for 52 years.

This year we are pleased to award the Ralph D. Hogancamp Vocational Scholarship to Reid Hryckiewicz.

Robert W. Kirkbride Community Service Scholarship – $2,000

This is the 8th annual award of this scholarship honoring an outstanding community member and beloved Rotarian of over 60 years. Until Bob’s passing in 2020, he was an active LRC member. This award is in specific recognition of the graduate’s Community Service involvement. This was Bob’s passion.

We award this year’s Robert W. Kirkbride Service Scholarship to Clara Gignoux of Cavendish.

The Joseph “Jay” Girouard Scholarship – $1,000

The Girouard scholarship, a new award approved by LRC for Jay’s dedication to the Rotary, particularly his work on behalf of the annual Penny Sale, is the primary funding source for these scholarships.

The Girouard Scholarship is awarded to Haley Racicot of Ludlow.

The LRC awards two traditional scholarships, each in the amount of $1000, which were awarded to the following students: Jayme Hamel and Mackenzie Martin, both of Ludlow.