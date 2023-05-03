Ludlow resolves beaver conflict

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Town of Ludlow has spared what remains of a local family of beavers who were building dams along South Hill Road, opting instead for nonlethal deterrence.

Speaking at the Ludlow Selectboard meeting on May 1, Municipal Manager Brendan McNamara updated Ludlow residents on the situation, acknowledging that, initially, one of the beavers had been “eradicated.” However, after concern from citizens of the town and the involvement of Protect Our Wildlife, a local wildlife advocacy group, the town “worked with the state to install a beaver baffle…[which] seems to be working,” said McNamara.

The beavers had been damming a culvert along South Hill Road, causing the water level to rise and threaten the surface of the road. After issues were raised about the town’s initial handling of the situation, which involved killing one of the beavers, McNamara reached out to the state’s fish and wildlife department, in order to see what the town’s options were for resolving the beaver issue in a more humane way.

As a result, Tyler Brown, who is a wildlife specialist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and is in charge of the state’s Beaver Baffle Program, oversaw the installation of what he called an “exclusion fence,” which is designed to keep beavers away from the culvert while allowing water to flow freely. The success of the exclusion fence can depend on a number of factors about the particular area in which it is installed, Brown explained. While the town is continuing to monitor the situation, Brown echoed McNamara’s sentiments in stating that, for the time being, the exclusion fence appears to be doing its job.

“The goal of the program is to maintain beaver wetland habitat,” Brown told The Vermont Journal, and to “give landowners and public officials the tools to resolve conflicts with beavers.” Beaver wetlands are important for a number of reasons, and not just to beavers, said Brown; they improve water quality, and create vital habitats for fish and other wildlife.

Brenna Galdenzi, President of Protect Our Wildlife, echoed Brown’s comments on beaver habitat. “Beavers increase biodiversity, promote trout recovery, regulate stream flows, improve water quality, repair eroded stream channels, and provide other benefits,” Galdenzi explained. “Too often, landowners and municipalities seek lethal methods first, even when nonlethal and sustainable options are available.” While Galdenzi disagrees with what she called Vermont’s “dangerously broad statute…that’s essentially an open season on animals classified as ‘furbearers,’” she expressed relief that Protect Our Wildlife was able to help ensure that the situation in Ludlow was resolved in a nonlethal way. “Thankfully,” she said, “the surviving beavers had some wonderful people looking out for them and got us involved.”

The town continues to keep watch on the situation, but as of right now, a resolution has been reached which balances the needs of human infrastructure with the lives of the beavers, and the essential role that they play in the local ecosystem.