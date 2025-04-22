Ludlow repaving begins

LUDLOW, Vt. – Beginning April 21, motorists are advised to watch for construction personnel on both Vermont Route 100 and Vermont Route 103 in the Village of Ludlow, both of which are scheduled to be paved this construction season.

The Vermont Route 103 segment begins just north of the Ludlow Fire Station, and continues for 1.5 miles to just south of Cota & Cota. Milling and paving operations for this portion of the project are scheduled to be done at night, with hour and noise restrictions.

The Vermont Route 100 portion of this project will be completed during the day, and represents 3/4 of a mile of the paved roadway from the intersection of Vermont Route 103 (Main Street) to approximately 600 feet south of the intersection with Hemingway Hill Road. The project completion date is fall 2025.