Ludlow Recreation Dept. winter lights

LUDLOW, Vt. – The recreational sports programs that typically bring smiles to faces in early December are on hold due to Gov. Scott’s updated Covid-19 guidance. The Ludlow Recreation Department knew that this would be a significant challenge as we continued to move into the month. The solution was to answer the call of the governor and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce to decorate with holiday lights.

This year the recreation department did not simply decorate the inside of the community center like in years past because it just would not generate the smiles and excitement that would be necessary during this time of year. In late November, the recreation staff began to decorate the outside of the building, then progressed to the tank, and with each move the display brought even more light to the region.

The final piece to the puzzle was to display a figure that would draw attention from everywhere and even bring some excitement when everyone could get their picture taken with him. This year, Frosty the Snowman was brought to life.

“Almost every night, there are people stopping to take pictures with the larger than life Frosty,” said Nick Miele, Ludlow Parks and Recreation director.