Ludlow Recreation and Community Center updates, hours, and events

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Recreation Committee and Department would like to share the new extended hours of the Recreation/Community Center, located at 37 Main Street. The center had become the hub for goods and resources for the community following the terrible flooding back in July. Many products were stored in the space due to the size and accessibility. Luckily, the town has finally been able to remove the last of these items, as well as expanded the hours for the center’s availability. The new hours will be weekdays, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and the recreation department is further planning to schedule dedicated volunteers for weekend hours as well, once all the required documentation is finalized.

Current programs include adult leagues for pick up volleyball, basketball, indoor soccer, and pickleball. The Ludlow Elementary School (LES) youth basketball teams also practice and host their home games in the community center’s gymnasium. Many meetings and community events are also hosted on the premises. Both LES and the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) utilize the space intermittently for resources as well. Furthermore, the center also has its own fitness center, which is open to all for membership. Complete with a variety of equipment (weights, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and much more), the 800-square-foot room is available for day-to-day or monthly use at very affordable prices.

Long has the building been a staple in this town, still well known as “the armory” from decades ago, and always finding a way to provide for the community. Some fees for events may apply to help fund maintenance, upkeep, and updates. But otherwise, the Town is honored to offer this resource. For more information, please visit the Ludlow Recreation website, www.ludlowvtparksandrec.com. Calendar and schedules for the above listed programs are also available on this site. Lastly, the Ludlow Recreation Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month, at 5 p.m., in the Community Center’s conference room (or sometimes the cafeteria on the left side). These meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to share their thoughts, volunteer their time, help with fundraising, or inquire for more updates. Thank you to this town and community.