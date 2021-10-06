Ludlow protects Miele property, structures cannabis meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Selectboard meeting Monday, Oct. 4 made decisions on the Miele property, structure of the Retail Cannabis informational meeting, and to move forward with the purchase of a new ambulance.

The board looked at several options for dealing with the Miele property on Commonweath Avenue, which has been plagued with ongoing flooding issues for over a decade. Two of the options, one which would apply for VEM Flood Resilient Communities Fund, and another which would invoke Eminent Domain over the property, would result in the homeowner, Connie Miele, being forced to vacate the home and the property would then be removed. Board Chairman Bruce Schmidt took both those options off the table and the board agreed to move forward exploring the other options including adding a retaining wall and other water diverting measures.

The board made plans for structuring the upcoming informational meeting to discuss retail cannabis sales in Ludlow, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, with a vote on the issue following Tuesday, Nov. 2. The board agreed to have a moderator George Thomson oversee the meeting to help organize comments from residents, possibly imposing a time limit on responses.

They will also focus discussion on the process for selling cannabis and the merits or challenges of having a retail cannabis store in town, and would not allow the discussion to veer into the benefits or objections to cannabis use itself. Town Police and Ambulance officials are also expected to discuss impacts on resources from their view.

Town Manager Scott Murphy pointed out that absentee ballots may be requested through the town website or by calling the Town Office.

The board approved for Murphy to begin the bidding process for ordering a new ambulance, which would be contingent upon the voters approving the expense at the next town meeting in March.

After an overview of the need by Ludlow Ambulance Chief Stephanie Grover as well as a discussion about delays on new ambulances, which could run into a year and a half, the board decided to act now to avoid problems down the road. The bids will be reviewed at an upcoming meeting, but the cost after fit out is expected to reach the $300,000 ballpark.

Marissa Selleck updated the board on plans by the Ludlow Recreation Department. They are discussion plans to develop the 40-acre parcel behind the Ludlow Elementary School into a mountain bike riding area, which would include a pump track as its first focus. Chris Hurka, who developed the Pine Hill biking area in Rutland, is consulting on the project. He talked about creating something that would be create appeal to a wide range of people and would include hiking trails and areas that were wheelchair accessible. Selleck also discussed upgrading the tennis courts at Dorsey Park.

The concrete abutment underneath the Vail Bridge has experienced some erosion due to storm water runoff. That abutment will need to be reevaluated and perhaps repaired before they prepare for the replacement of the upper deck of the bridge in the spring.

The Ludlow Selectboard next meets at the informational meeting on the Retail Cannabis issue Monday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Heald Auditorium, second floor of the Town Office.