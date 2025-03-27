Ludlow Police Chief Jeffrey Billings retiring

LUDLOW, Vt. – After more than 36 years of dedicated service to the Ludlow, Vt., community, Police Chief Jeffrey Billings is retiring, effective April 5.

Chief Billings began his career with the Ludlow Police Department as a part-time officer in November 1988, and became a full-time officer in September 1989. He quickly rose through the ranks, and became the chief of police in May 1993.

During his tenure as chief, Billings has been on the front lines of two major floods and a pandemic. He has been a field training officer, and successfully began the careers of many aspiring officers. He led DARE for several years at Ludlow Elementary School, and has been a safe haven for the youth community of Ludlow. He managed the winter traffic control with Okemo. He was a firearms instructor, along with a hunter education instructor. He was also a part of the Ludlow Ambulance Service as an EMT for several years, and the interim ambulance chief.

Most importantly, Chief Billings has been the shining example of what community policing should be. He has dedicated his career to keeping the town of Ludlow a safe place for locals and visitors, all while building lasting relationships and friendships with those he serves. His legacy as chief will be long remembered, and to most, he will always be “Chief.”

If you see Chief Billings in the upcoming weeks, please join us in honoring his 36-year commitment to the Town of Ludlow with congratulations and well-wishes.