Ludlow Planning Commission survey

LUDLOW, Vt. – Do you have an interest in Ludlow Village housing, parking, and other issues? If so, take the online survey prepared by the Ludlow Planning Commission. The planning commission wants to hear from all Ludlow stakeholders in the town or village, including primary homeowners, secondary homeowners, renters, employees, employers, and people looking for housing in Ludlow.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7J2WGHV, or by scanning the QR code. A link to the survey is also available on the Ludlow Town Hall website. Free web access is available at Fletcher Memorial Library. The survey is user-friendly, can be completed on a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, and should take approximately 15 minutes. Your input will be used to plan Ludlow’s future. This survey will close on May 31.