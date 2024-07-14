Ludlow Parks and Rec presents the Better Days Band

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Parks and Recreation presents the Better Days Band on Sunday, July 21, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park in Ludlow, as part of their Summer Bandstand series.

The beginnings of the Better Days Band (BDB) began back in 1971 as Better Days and Co., a band that was extremely popular around the New England club and concert from 1971-1975. A series of reunion gigs with bands from “back in the day” in 2012 resulted in a reincarnation of the group renamed the Better Days Band. Since then, BDB has been treating audiences to a blend of uniquely arranged classic rock standards sprinkled in with danceable R&B, Blues, and some funky stuff.

The Better Days Band features two original members, Steven Hirsh, from Burlington, Vt., on guitars and Bobby Gagnier, from Springfield, Vt., on the drums and vocals. Hirsh was a founding member of the North End Rhythm Kings, a very popular Burlington band, while Gagnier has played in numerous area bands, notably the band Anvil prior to the formation of Better Days & Co. Hanover, N.H. bassist/vocalist Skip Truman has also played in several area bands, including Tracks and Davis Bros. Garage. Mike Colburn, of Enfield, N.H., rounds out the group on guitar and vocals. Colburn is a former member of the Boomer Sellers Band, Pressure Point, and Far Cry.

In case of rain, the event will be held at the Ludlow Town Hall. For more information, visit www.ludlowvtparksandrec.com.