Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District budget approved

LUDLOW, Vt. – Voters revoted on the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District budget on April 22, approving the proposed budget of $10,153,619, which will result in per pupil education spending of $15,766.93.

Ludlow tallied 174 “Yes” votes and 81 “No” votes, while Mount Holly had 193 “Yes” votes and 197 “No” votes. Combined, the budget was passed.

The following is a message from Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ludlow-Mount Holly community for passing the school budget [on April 22] by a significant margin of 14%. These are challenging times, especially with the state’s tax rates having increased sharply last year due to the implementation of Act 127.

“On behalf of the students and staff, we deeply appreciate the overwhelming support you have shown to the district as the state endeavors to improve the education funding system. We are committed to ensuring that the resources you have provided are used to their utmost to effectively support our students.

“Lastly, we would like to thank the community members who attended the budget informational meetings leading up to the revote. Your valuable ideas and efforts to disseminate information to those who could not attend are greatly appreciated.”