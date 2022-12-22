Ludlow lady celebrates her 100th birthday

LUDLOW, Vt. – Laura Caravatt, who was born in Ludlow and still lives in the same house she was born in, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. She is pictured here with her daughter and other family members at a reception held at the United Church of Ludlow. Laura, who has been a member of the church for a lifetime, still grows, picks, and arranges flowers for the altar during the summer and fall seasons, a beautiful gift from a beautiful lady. Happy birthday Laura and may you have many more happy and healthy ones.