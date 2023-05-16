Ludlow Green Up a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – On May 6, the Ludlow community stepped up to Green Up the town, with the most support the effort has seen in the last five years. This year took a lot of coordination between town staff, community members, and businesses in order to cover over 150.4 miles. Thanks go out to George B. Tucker and family, Windsor County Youth Services, Okemo Mountain Resorts, Magris Talc, William Raveis, M&T Bank, Baitz Property Management, and all other local business and community members that pitched in to help make this Green Up Day a shining success. A special thanks to Patti Potter and her staff at the transfer station, who did an awesome job with helping to break down over 2,800 pounds of roadside debris to be properly recycled.

Congratulations to Ludlow fifth grade student Penelope D., who did an awesome job with designing this year’s Green Up poster that was distributed throughout the State of Vermont. Thanks also to Kate Alberghini, Executive Director of Green Up Vermont, for adding the plaque to the outdoor water bottle filling station at Dosey Park. After the morning refreshments were consumed, which were provided by Dunkin Donuts and the Ludlow Shaw’s store, many volunteers came back for a catered barbecue, provided by Fox Run Hospitality, which really tied the entire event together.