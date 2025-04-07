Ludlow Friends of the Library membership drive

LUDLOW, Vt. – National Library Week will be celebrated April 6-12. The Ludlow Friends of the Library (FOL) want to thank our local librarians at Fletcher Memorial Library for all they do to make our library accessible to everyone – from books, resources, and technology, to programs and outreach for everyone from toddlers to adults. Also, National Librarian Day is April 16, and we invite you to thank our wonderful librarians for their dedication and work.

In celebration of this week, The Ludlow FOL is kicking off a membership drive to help support our library. Please consider becoming a member. There are two ways to be a member. First, you can make a donation at one of above a certain amount. The second way to become a member is to become an active volunteer as a Friend of the Library.

To donate, make a check payable to: FOL, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149. Your donation is tax-deductible.

Active FOL members support the library by organizing fundraisers, outreach activities, and events such as our Holiday Open House with a special visit from Santa. The money we raise helps to pay for passes to numerous Vermont parks and historic sites, funding for our youth library needs, and access to the online catalog that features more than 500,000 items.

It’s not a big time commitment, and It’s a lot of fun, too. We’re a friendly group – we usually meet monthly, and all are welcome. We laugh a lot as we do things like organizing our annual book sale and creating a Halloween scarecrow of sorts to set outside on the lawn for people to enjoy as they pass by; we won the annual fall Scarecrows on Main contest. And if it works, we love to go out for snacks or meals after our meetings, where we get to know each other and laugh more.

So, we invite you to join our friendly group and help us continue to make Fletcher Memorial Library a place that meets the needs of our community. Contact u at friendsfml@gmail.com for more information, or to find out when our next meeting is.