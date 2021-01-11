Ludlow Fire Dept. support BRGNS with Stuff-a-Truck

LUDLOW, Vt. – While 2020 was turned upside down for many, there has also been an abundance of good will and good neighbors within our community. Black River Good Neighbor Services was unable to offer its annual Stuff-A-Bus event due to Covid-19, and to our complete surprise the Ludlow Fire Department came to our rescue. Coordinated by firefighter Angela Kissell, a fire truck parked for two days in December at Shaw’s parking lot while volunteer fire fighters collected an amazing amount of food for our food shelf. And at the end of each day delivered it to us!

There is a great need in our community, and it was a true pleasure knowing that the Ludlow Fire Department took on this effort, spending many hours on our behalf collecting such an impressive amount of food. It’s what a community is all about, helping and supporting each other – in this case neighbors helping neighbors. How grateful we are!

On behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf, our sincere thanks go to the Ludlow Fire Department, whose commitment is so important to BRGNS. Folks in our community will most certainly benefit from your efforts and generosity.

Written by Krey Kellington, Food Program Administrator, Black River Good Neighbor Services