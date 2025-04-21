Ludlow community emergency response team

LUDLOW, Vt. – Interested in joining Ludlow’s community emergency response team (CERT)? Please call the Ludlow Police Department at 802-228-4411, and ask for David VanGuilder. We will be having an informational meeting at the Ludlow Community Center on Friday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be offered.

Who Can Join? Anyone with a passion for helping others. No experience is needed, just a commitment to making a difference. Training and certification is required, and will be provided.

A community emergency response team is a volunteer program, supported by FEMA, that trains community members in basic disaster response skills to help their neighbors and themselves before, during, and after emergencies, when professional first responders may be delayed.

CERT programs empower individuals to become “the help until help arrives” by providing them with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to disasters.

CERT training covers a range of topics, including fire safety, light search and rescue, basic medical operations, and disaster preparedness.

CERT programs rely on volunteers who are trained and ready to assist their communities during emergencies.

The CERT program is a national program, supported by FEMA, and implemented locally by various organizations, such as fire departments and emergency management agencies.