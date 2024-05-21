Ludlow American Legion Memorial Day events

LUDLOW, Vt. – On May 27, The American Legion Family of Ballard Hobart Post 36 is having a solemn day of remembrance for everyone who has died serving in the American Armed Forces. Starting at 9 a.m., we will have the post color guard, firing squad, bugler, and veteran marchers starting at Pond and Main Street, and proceed to the Main Street Bridge, then to Veteran’s Memorial Park, then to the Pleasant View Cemetery, and return to the post. We will say a prayer, lay a wreath, and perform a three-volley salute and playing of taps at each stop.

All are welcome to take part, watch and join us at our open house at the conclusion of the ceremony.

We are asking for potluck items – bring that special dish and share with us all. Let us know what you are bringing at 802-228-9807.

Come join us for our salute to fallen heroes, and enjoy a day with family and friends.