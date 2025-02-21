LTE: Peter Golec on Rockingham Fire Department

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Middle School, the Town of Rockingham will hold its first Saturday Town Meeting. Article 9 on the Meeting Warning asks if the town will establish a Municipal Rockingham Fire and Rescue Department. The voting residents of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River villages should plan to attend and vote to support this venture.

Residents of the two villages currently pay for two fire departments, one in your town tax, and then again in your village taxes. A vote in support of the new venture would eliminate this duplication. A transition team would be established to provide a detailed plan, including budget costs, response policy and procedures, a totally volunteer service, or a paid chief and paid on-call responders. Some of the issues the team will address are the elimination of the three response zones currently in place, and vehicle and equipment allocation and replacement. Three fire stations will continue, one each in Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, and Rockingham, and would operate as one department. A new fire station in Saxtons River is being planned, with an option to purchase a building. Necessary renovations will need to be done, which the transition team will discuss.

One department will enhance grant applications, insurance rates, and safety and efficiency for residents, and fire and rescue personnel. Training for all personnel together will create a sense of camaraderie, knowing all know the equipment and their jobs at an incident. On Feb. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m., a presentation and public forum will be held at the Rockingham Public Library. Materials and information will be provided. A copy of the presentation will be posted on the town website. Voting by Australian ballot for elected officials will take place at the Masonic Temple, on March 4.

Sincerely,

Peter S. Golec

Saxtons River, Vt.