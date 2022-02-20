LTE: Kerstin Burlingame on Mary Krueger for School Board

Dear Editor,

I enthusiastically endorse Mary Krueger for a seat on the Springfield School Board. In the nine years I’ve known Mary, I’ve always found her to be thoughtful, considerate of the views of others, and genuinely concerned for and involved in her community.

As a parent myself who has had children in the Springfield School District for 17 years (and still does), I appreciate the diplomacy, integrity, and authenticity she would bring to the board. I value how Mary also has a child in the district and is current with concerns and issues that the district faces.

It’s important during this current time of personal and political agendas to note that Mary does not have her own agenda to bring to the School Board other than the goal of serving the community and working to make our schools the best they can be. Our community needs and deserves someone like Mary.

Please vote for Mary Krueger. For more information you can contact Mary at marykru@gmail.com or on Facebook @mary4schoolvt.

Sincerely,

Kerstin Burlingame

North Springfield, Vt.