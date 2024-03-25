LTE In memory of Eric Lambert

Dear Editor,

We, Priscilla and Dave Lambert, parents of Eric, who sadly passed away on March 26, 2023, are writing to you as we remember our son. He was a giving and loving person, who always gave generously to the people of the rural Rockingham, Bellows Falls, and Saxtons River communities.

Eric attended BFUHS and graduated in 2011. His commitment to the people included delivering Meals on Wheels at least three days a week, working at Lisai’s Market to stock their shelves, and a paid position at Vermont Academy setting up and washing tables in the dining hall. He enjoyed helping everyone he saw in any way that he could, and always went above and beyond the expected. He could be seen around the community planting flowers at the churches, and doing other helpful things.

As his parents, we are trying to find a way to assure that his memory will always remain with members of our community. We have been considering a scholarship/fund to be used to support BFUHS students in need of assistance in their coursework or work credits to graduate. As students like Eric need a variety of pathways to graduate, the hope is that these funds would provide support for small needs that sometimes go unnoticed, and be a means to help students succeed.

Sincerely,

Priscilla Lambert

Rockingham, Vt.