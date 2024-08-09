LTE Claremont residents speak out against C&D waste facility

Dear Editor,

The Claremont Planning Board held a public hearing on July 22, on an amendment to clarify the intent of language in the City Code that regulates land use. The amendment prohibits the collection, storage, and/or transfer of construction and demolition (C&D) debris. Members of A Better Claremont (ABC) spoke in support of the board’s efforts. A second public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12, at Claremont City Hall.

Acuity Management Inc.’s proposal to build what would be one of the largest construction and demolition debris facilities in New England does not meet zoning requirements for a small piece of land at Claremont Junction off the end of Maple Avenue, one of the gateways to the city, near where Claremont hosts the Amtrak Station on Plains Road.

Citizens encouraged the board to follow through with the amendment and keep residents safe now and for future generations. They noted that Acuity is ignoring the “no” they have already received from the city’s zoning board in August of 2022. The zoning board of appeals (ZBA) upheld the decision made by the planning director that such a facility would be a major change of use. A subsequent bipartisan letter of support from Claremont’s state representatives helped bolster the ZBA’s position.

Acuity’s efforts are blocked at the local level, and they have refused to respect the city code. They have filed a threatening lawsuit against Claremont, and aggressively pursued a state-level permit application at the Department of Environmental Services (DES). State permitting officials must recognize that the site is far too small for a massive waste transfer station.

Acuity’s property sits next to the Westwood Village Housing Complex, and near a residential neighborhood and elementary schools. The massive waste operation would threaten air quality, and the planning board was reminded that Acuity’s proposal is a threat to all of Claremont, as prevailing winds move west to east over the city. Adjacent wetlands would be directly threatened with water pollution. Longterm traffic impacts and deteriorating roads would degrade the quality of life in Claremont, stress taxpayers’ pocketbooks, and impede economic development.

Mixed C&D waste includes many hazardous materials contaminated with lead, mercury, and PFAS, the toxic forever chemicals associated with cancers, serious respiratory illness, harmful impacts to childhood development, and immune and reproductive system disorders. The company’s own estimate says the facility will receive nearly 80 trucks a day loaded with up to 525 tons of mixed C&D waste. In the span of four or five days, Acuity would haul more C&D waste into the city than Claremont produces in a year. DES must consider that the proposed location is too close to a densely populated neighborhood and schools.

Despite Acuity’s claims, little of the C&D material will be recycled. Acuity, or whoever ultimately presents as owner of the site, wants rail access to dumps in the Midwest. ABC opposes other communities being unjustly subjected to dealing with toxic waste.

Scott Nielsen, MIT PhD and professor, now deceased husband of Nelia Sargent, Claremont resident, left us with some wise words: “We should exercise caution and not allow polluting activities, such as the one Acuity proposes at Claremont Junction. Consolidating and handling large volumes of C&D waste has the potential to contaminate not only surface and groundwater along truck routes and in the neighborhood of the proposed facility, but the much, much larger groundwater aquifer underlying this part of our region…protect our descendant’s drinking water.”

The planning board has suggested some improvements to the proposed changes to the ordinance, and will hold another public hearing on Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m., at Claremont City Hall. ABC encourages people to attend or to follow the meeting live on CCTV. Please support this important effort to keep Claremont moving in the right direction.

A Better Claremont is a grassroots group working for a safe, vibrant Claremont community that protects our families, our health, and the environment. ABC contact: Jim Contois 603-504-8379.

Judith Koester, Claremont

Nelia Sargent, Claremont

Jim Contois, Claremont

Reb MacKenzie, Claremont

Jack Hurley, Claremont

Meg Daiss Hurley, Claremont

Hayley Jones, Vermont and New Hampshire state director at Slingshot, a nonprofit that works alongside communities most impacted by environmental health threats, www.slingshot.org.