LTE Chester Baptist Church coat drive

Dear Editor,

I would like to let your readers know that planning is underway for the Coat and Warm Clothing Drive, in it’s 16th year this year.

Yes it’s already August. Children will be going back to school very soon, and with the change over of seasonal clothing, we would like to ask if you would set aside a bag or tote of your outgrown, clean, usable coats, clothing, bedding, shoes, and boots of all sizes for this totally free event for the Chester/Andover community.

This event is for all who may need warm clothing, a coat, or bedding. We will have drop boxes and storage closer to the date. It will be held at the Chester Baptist Church, on Main Street in Chester, Vt., October 20-21.

Last year over 427 volunteer hours were accumulated, not to mention those behind the scenes who donated time or goods for this worthy cause.

Please call me at 802-376-4822, or email me at fae12rae@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Thank you,

Carla Rumrill

Chester, Vt.