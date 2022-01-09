Lt. Governor Gray to relaunch “Lt. Governor for a Day” program

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont Lt. Governor Molly Gray will relaunch, “Lt. Governor for a Day” – a virtual program to engage Vermont students and classrooms in civics education and state government. Lt. Governor Gray launched the program at the start of her term in January 2021.

The biweekly program hosted every other Wednesday restarts on Jan. 19, 2022 and will run from 12 to 1:15 p.m., allowing students to engage directly with the Lt. Governor and to observe Senate proceedings.

Each “Lt. Governor for a Day” will begin with a Q&A with the Lt. Governor, followed by a behind-the-scenes look into the inner workings of the Office and Vermont State House. Students will also have an opportunity to observe virtual proceedings of the Vermont Senate over which the Lt. Governor presides.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lt. Governor will preside over virtual sessions of the Vermont Senate from the State House with senators participating remotely.

Of the program, Lt. Governor Gray said, “The January 6, 2021, insurrection made it clear to me that it is imperative that our next generation feels connected to and a sense of ownership of our democracy. Last year we welcomed hundreds of Vermont students into the State House virtually and hope to do so again. By engaging our next generation, we encourage participation in civic engagement and government at all levels.”

The “Lt. Governor for a Day” program will be open to schools statewide and is intended for students in grades 7 through 12. School principals and teachers are encouraged to register. One classroom will be hosted per session.

Principals and teachers wishing to participate can learn more and register online at

www.ltgov.vermont.gov/ltgovernorforaday.