LSEVT registration now open

REGION – Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 session for Leadership Southeast Vermont (LSEVT). Leadership Southeast Vermont gives participants the tools, experience, and education to be successful leaders. Participants can expect to gain a better understanding of southeast Vermont, network with other participants and lecturers from around the state, and experience personal growth.

For more information, visit www.leadershipsevt.org, or contact Taylor Drinker, membership and events director at Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, at taylor@springfieldvt.com.

The early bird registration deadline for a reduced rate is July 31. After that, registration will continue until Aug. 21, at the normal rate.