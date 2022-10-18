LRC’s Chili Cook-Off results

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 31st Annual Chili Cook-Off took place this past holiday weekend of Oct. 8, 2022, and was a major success. The weather was perfect, hundreds of “taste testers” were treated to a large variety of chilis, and the many chili providers were happy with the reception of their unique brands of “real” chili. Additionally, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) gained resources to continue providing assistance to local projects.

“It was wonderful to see all the locals and visitors enjoying the dozens of chilis,” said Kevin Barnes, Co-Chair of the LRC Cook-Off Committee. “I don’t know how many gallons of chili we went through,” he added. “But it certainly was enough to feed an army – and it was great tasting.”

Barnes noted that “every kind of chili you can imagine was offered at the cook-off, from very hot, veggie, and everything in between. It truly was a chili-lovers festival!”

As per the votes of the “taste testers,” the recipients of the People’s Choice awards were:

First – Bird’s Nest by Shelli Steinfeld.

Second – West Indian Chili by Mr Darcy’s.

Third – Madman Billy’s by Johnny’s Kitchen.

Honorable Mention – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams.

The judges – Fire Chief Peter Kolenda from Ludlow and Fire Chief Bob Glidden from Proctorsville – decided the following winners in these categories:

Best in Show – Chili Factor by Prudence Williams.

Spiciest – Reactor #4 by Jared Harlow of Black River Mechanical.

Team Spirit – The Castle Inn

LRC President Jim Rumrill expressed the club’s thanks to Okemo Mountain Resort, William Raveis Vermont Properties, Black River Produce, Wilcox Dairy, and Ludlow’s Shaw’s Supermarket for their contributions in making this event happen.

The proceeds from the cook-off will be used by the LRC to continue its programs of aiding local groups and schools.