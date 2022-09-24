LRC’s 31st Annual Chili Cook-off around corner

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) is sponsoring its 31st Annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support.

According to cook-off chairman Kevin Barnes, the LRC will welcome chili entries from individuals, clubs, and businesses. There is an entry fee. Participants will be provided with a table, ladle, and sterno. Participants are responsible for dropping off their heated chili between 10:30–10:45 a.m., the day of the cook-off. Each entry is requested to provide four to five gallons of their chili. The Ludlow Rotary will provide the servers if you can’t attend, so even if you can’t be there, your chili can still win cash and recognition!

Plaques and three cash prizes will be awarded in the “People’s Choice” category. Plaques will also be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges Choice, Spiciest, and Team Spirit categories. Unless arranged otherwise, participants should deliver their heated chili by 10:45 a.m., prepare for set up, and be ready to serve at 11 a.m.

If you can’t make chili, you still can support our fundraising effort as a sponsor. Sponsors receive up to two free admissions or a free participation entry.

Please mail your name, address, and phone number along with chili entry fee to Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc. PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or ludlowrotary@gmail.com.