LRC offers Ukraine aid

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotarians learned about local efforts to help children impacted by the war in Ukraine at the May 7 luncheon at DJ’s Restaurant. Past Rotary District Governor J.B. Siemienowicz, second from right, spearheaded a multipronged program that raised $225,000 for backpacks and books about survival skills for children in Dnipro, folk musical instruments for kids in Zaporizhzhya, and sleeping bags for more than 80 children in Kharkiv. Ludlow Rotary Club President-Elect George Thomson, left, stands beside Ukrainian-born Sophia Sushailo, now a U.S. citizen. At right, Charlene Lovett is the president of the Claremont-Sugar River Rotary Club in New Hampshire.