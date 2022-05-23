LRC now accepting scholarship applications

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is continuing its annual scholarship awards to graduating high school students who reside in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, and Cavendish.

Three special scholarships have been named for legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary Club. Two of these – the Daniel E. Kesman Rotary Scholarship (academic excellence) and the Ralph D. Hogencamp Rotary Scholarship (vocational education) – have been awarded for many years. In December of 2013, the Ludlow Rotary Club instated the Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship (community service). Bob Kirkbride was an outstanding member of the Ludlow Rotary Club for over 60 years. The criteria for awarding these and the other Rotary scholarships are scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Graduating seniors are urged to contact their school guidance department to learn the details for applying for these scholarship awards. All applications for the scholarships must be received by June 1, 2022.

Interested people are invited to help the LRC support the continuing education of our future. Checks should be made payable to the Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc., with “Scholarship Fund,” or the name of a specific scholarship entered in the memo area, and then mailed to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. The Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization under IRS regulations and, accordingly, all such scholarship donations are deductible for income tax purposes. The Ludlow Rotary Club will provide documentation for each donation to the scholarship fund.

The LRC has awarded over $250,000 to graduating seniors since this program was initiated. With your help, more of our young people will be assisted in preparing for the challenging times ahead of them. For more information, please contact Tim Faulkner, 802-228-5575, email at tlfcpa@tds.net, or visit www.ludlowrotary.com.