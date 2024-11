LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow rotarians recently heard from Wallingford rotarian Diane Barclay about the Rotary International (RI) Foundation’s work to eradicate polio in the world through vaccinations. Ludlow roatarians are shown here with their annual checks to support the cause, helping RI raise $50 million, to be matched by the Bill Gates Foundation two to one. Kim Lampert (top row, center) was presented with her Paul Harris sustaining member pin for her support of all of RI’s causes.