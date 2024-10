LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) awarded their 2024 Community Service Award to the Glidden family, in honor of their many years of service to the area communities. Pictured, left to right, are Deputy Chief Bob Glidden Jr., Rotary’s Immediate Past President Tom Ray, Chief Bob Glidden Sr., and firefighter Karlene Glidden. Junior firefighter Miles Glidden is not pictured.