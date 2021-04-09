Loving Hearts Sewing Group donates to SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Loving Hearts Sewing Group from Charlestown, N.H., recently presented 14 beautiful homemade diaper bags filled with common baby items – all hand sewn with love – to Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s (SAPCC) Welcome Baby Bag coordinator, Celeste Marquise. The bags are colorful, durable, and easy to clean. Each contains a soft block toy, burp cloths, bibs, and a stuffed animal. The previous leader of the group, Sherry Greene, recently moved but donated the materials used to put these bags together.

The sewing group is familiar with the work that SAPCC does and has supported their Welcome Baby Bag program in the past in a similar way. Since then, the Loving Hearts Sewing Group moved to being a part of the nonprofit organization of Greater Things Ministry with Laureen Palmer as the creator of the nonprofit. The organization has an ongoing ministry in the Philippines and a mission in Charlestown, N.H. Another mission is the Loving Hearts Sewing Group who sews for good causes all around the region. The members of the group are Laureen Palmer, Theresa Methot, Diana Kentfield, Linda Blum, Megan Blood, Carmen Franks, Sheila Martel, and Robin Franchinco.

The staff at SAPCC are beyond grateful and honored to accept these one-of-a-kind Welcome Baby Bags and gift them to families who will cherish the items for many years to come. For more information about the Welcome Baby Bag program or any of the programs at Springfield Area Parent Child Center, please visit www.sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242.