Louise Audrey Wetherby, 1929-2022

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Louise Audrey Wetherby, 93, of 62 Wetherby Road in Charlestown, N.H., passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

She was born in Montgomery Center, Vt. on March 23, 1929, the daughter of Mitchell and Mabel M. (Arel) Demar, and resided in Charlestown from September 1951 until March 17, 2022. Mrs. Wetherby worked as a cashier for 18 years at the First National Store and before that at Sally’s Restaurant for eight years. She also worked at Fletcher’s News Stand and White Mountain Paper in Bellows Falls, Vt.

She was a communicant of All Saints Parish and was very active with church suppers, funeral luncheons at St. Catherine’s, and doing volunteer work at Charlestown Friendly Community Meals. She was famous for her pie making and baked beans. She loved yard sales. Her favorite pastime, besides visiting at her kitchen table with neighbors, friends, and relatives, was volunteering at “the Mall.” She so enjoyed looking over used clothing and household items delivered to the Charlestown Transfer Station. Initially, it was located in a dark corner of the large butler building – no heat and minimal lighting. She would sort through the items, bring items home to wash, dry, and iron, and then give them away. In 2016, she was thrilled to be the volunteer with the most hours every week at the new Re-Use Building, aka “the Mall.” There, she spent many happy hours each week greeting folks, sizing them up, and connecting them to new apparel.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Gordon M. Wetherby of Charlestown, whom she married on April 10, 1947, as well as by four sisters, Emaline Potvin, Rosanna Grant, Erma Deuso, Ruth LePage, and two brothers, Robert M. “Bud” Demar and Mitchell H. Demar. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia J. Royce and her husband, Daryl, Joan D. Beaudry and her husband, Michael, all of Charlestown, and Terry A. Wetherby and her beloved Edward Drexel of Kissimmee, Fla; one son, Duane G. Wetherby and his wife, Jean F. of Charlestown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main Street in Charlestown, on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5–7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in St Catherine of Siena Church in Charlestown with Very Rev. Father John Loughnane, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Catherine’s of Siena Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to All Saints Church, P.O. Box 332, Charlestown, NH 03603.

To view an online memorial, send a message of condolence, or for more information, visit, www.stringerfh.com.