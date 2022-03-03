Louis L. LeBrun, 1929-2022 🇺🇸

LEBANON, N.H. – On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, Louis L. LeBrun, beloved uncle, passed away in the home of his niece, Roberta LeBrun. Louis was born Oct. 13, 1929, to Eldoris and Myrtle (Keniston) LeBrun in Lebanon, N.H. He graduated from Black River High School in 1947. After graduating, he joined the Army and later, the Air Force. He spent time in Korea as well as Germany. He worked as a butcher in Ludlow, Vt. and for Joy Manufacturing in Claremont, N.H.

He enjoyed spending time at camp and hunting.

He is survived by his nieces: Karen Main (Paul), Theresa, Elizabeth (Edward), Barbara, and Roberta.

He was predeceased by his parents; and three brothers: Robert, Norman, and Bernard.

A graveside service will be held on June 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Valley Cemetery in Lebanon, N.H.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Red Sox Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 411217, Boston, MA 02241.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.