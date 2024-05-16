Londonderry’s heated discussion on zoning bylaws

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Monday, May 13, the Londonderry Selectboard held a special meeting to go over the proposed zoning bylaws, and to set a public hearing date to hear from the public in order to approve the amended bylaws. Setting the public hearing date was on the agenda at the regularly scheduled May 6 meeting, but Board Chair Tom Cavanagh pressed for additional time to look over the extensive packet.

Cavanagh opened the May 13 meeting, stating that he found many changes that he’d like to make to the bylaws before the public hearing date should be set. As in the previous meeting, board members Melissa Brown and Martha Dale disagreed with Cavanagh, expressing their desire to move forward with the public meeting and make changes after the bylaws are approved, “not go through it line by line tonight,” said Dale.

Brown reiterated the planning commission has been working on these amendments since 2018, to update the bylaws from 2008. There have been nine public sessions to go through this information. Brown expressed that she’d like to move forward and “put the mind at ease.”

“It doesn’t seem to be at ease right now,” Cavanagh stated, “look around the room.” There were a handful of local firewood processing business owners who attended this meeting to express their concerns and displeasures with the amended bylaws that restrict the times and locations of their business.

One citizen said they were shocked with the changes. Dale asked why none of them had attended any of the planning commission meetings, and why they were only coming forward now. “That’s a problem,” she said. “The process has been that this has been open dialogue all along.”

Cavanagh countered that the packet, in full, had only been made available on the town’s website for a week prior to the May 6 meeting. “It is our duty to go through this line by line before we set the hearing.”

Brown expressed, “It’s unfortunate you’ve waited this long to go through the document so we didn’t have to wait until the eleventh hour to make this decision.” She then asked the audience how they heard about this meeting, being that they weren’t aware of or attended any previous meetings. Levi Dryden indicated he got a text from Cavanagh.

Steve Twitchell said he “appreciates anyone who is able to sit through those meetings, and I feel ashamed I wasn’t able to attend them… I feel there’s going to be some strife over this.” He felt the bylaws needed changes and clarifications before presenting a more finalized bylaw to the public.

Dick Dale of the planning commission was in attendance to help answer questions. He explained the planning commission worked diligently to update the bylaws, and came up with “the very best consensus of people that we heard from… So it does represent the will of the majority of people in town.” Clarifications are not significant changes to the bylaws, which can only be approved by the selectboard. “Most votes were 7-0,” expressed Dale. “What we are giving you is our very best effort.”

Cavanagh voiced his concerns with the bylaws regarding all of the new limitations to firewood processing. “Are you trying to put every firewood company out of business?”

Dick Dale explained that the limited acreage in which “logging,” “foresting,” and processing can be done is six acres due to the Act 250 regulations, and allowing the free roam of animals within the framework of those districts. Cavanagh interrupted, saying it’s not “logging” or “foresting.” Dale also explained the time restraints were limited to weekdays, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., which was in response to citizens who expressed that quarrying, logging, and other tasks alike were loud and disturbing during the hours they are home.

Cavanagh clarified that this meant trucking and delivering couldn’t happen outside of those hours. This also meant someone processing in another town could deliver to Londonderry after hours or on weekends, but a local resident would be in violation of the bylaws for delivering, trucking, or processing outside the hours of operation.

The board explained there may be some unintended consequences, but that doesn’t discredit the entirety of the bylaws. Changes could be made later on to better accommodate these concerns. Twitchell disagreed, saying it could take “eight years” to make changes. “I would argue to present it at its complete form.”

Chad Stoddard then began a more heated dialogue, saying, “Dick Dale doesn’t even know what the bylaws are… hes saying ‘logging’ and ‘foresting.’” He then read the bylaws aloud, detailing the firewood processing regulations. “That’s what you worked so hard on,” he directed at Dale.

Dale replied that he was willing to go back to the planning commission on this matter, reiterating that they gave it their best efforts. A hearing “will surface not only the gentlemen that came tonight, but others as well,” despite the fact that the planning commission tried to publicize their meetings and have citizens’ feedback reflected in their work.

Cavanagh stated he would like to have the planning commission attend the next selectboard meeting to address all of his concerns, and to have the planning commission make “significant changes” and hold another hearing.

Town administrator Shane O’Keefe went over the guidelines and process, and stated that the selectboard could hold their own hearing, instead of the planning commission. Cavanagh insisted that the planning commission should hold another meeting.

Board member Taylor Prouty expressed, “I’ll be honest with you, I thought the way this process went was we’re going to set a date for a public hearing and all of this would happen at that hearing. I don’t see a problem either way, because we are going to get a chance to hear the concerns.”

Twitchell thanked the board, “I appreciate you listening to us, guys, I know you worked hard on this… we really do appreciate it.” Prouty noted the planning commission has done most of the work thus far.

Dryden expressed his appreciation for the text message he received from Cavanagh, given that he had no prior knowledge. “That’s the selectboard’s job, to make sure [citizens] know what’s going on.” He agreed that the board “can’t make everyone happy,” but that he appreciates the opportunity to participate in the next meeting with more questions.

The board then awarded the town office renovation project contract to GPI Construction Inc., in the amount of $1,729,514. They also heard about mitigation funding for the firehouse in South Londonderry, and opened a dialogue and process for working with the fire department on their options to get them up and running again.

The next regularly scheduled selectobard meeting will be held Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m.