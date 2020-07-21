Londonderry’s Beautification Commission at work

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry’s Beautification Commission and Friends of Main Street overcame all obstacles from COVID-19 to ensure barrels and bridge boxes were planted and distributed throughout town. The planters are filled with colorful, thriving flowers to brighten the community. Their radiant colors provide a great lift to residents and visitors during this most challenging time.

COVID-19 guidelines restricted the annual gathering of volunteers to plant the barrels. With their can-do-it spirit, Barbara Wells and Pam Abraham took on the task and created vibrant, eye-catching arrangements. Helen Hamman, Peter Isakson, and Wantastiquit Rotary members refurbished bridge boxes and collaborated with Glebe Mountain Gardens to provide beautiful cascades of flowers along Londonderry’s bridges.

Other Beautification Committee members organized the volunteer watering crew with the help of an online sign-up program created by Martha Dale. The Beautification Committee continues to work tirelessly in keeping the show-stopping flowers blossoming and thriving from mid-June to early October.

The Beautification Commission and Friends of Main Street are grateful to Rugg Valley Landscaping for distribution and care of the barrels and to Glebe Mountain Gardens for their ongoing help and support.