Londonderry wastewater public information meeting

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard is hosting a public information meeting on the proposed Village Wastewater Project in preparation for the upcoming Town Bond vote. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m., at the Town Office Building, 100 School Street, South Londonderry. For those who wish to participate remotely, a zoom link for the meeting will be posted on the town website, www.londonderryvt.org.

Residents are encouraged to come ask questions. How much will the North and South Village Wastewater projects cost residents? What is the state’s contribution? How much will it help the community?

Information and a project overview on the wastewater project can be found at www.windhamregional.org/londonderry-wastewater.